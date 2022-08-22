JUNEAU — With the state transportation secretary visiting Dodge County Tuesday night, highway commissioner Brian Field made another plea to the board of supervisors to not neglect its roads.
“Our needs are very real and our transportation dollars are very few,” Field said. “They haven’t been increased in many years. Our infrastructure deteriorates every day. He (Thompson) has worked as hard as Hercules to get us where we are today. It has been a long haul and he’s been a great advocate for all of us.”
Field provided a list to supervisors revealing approximately $5 million in funding for current and completed projects from 2019 to the present. He said $3 million has been approved for future projects with nearly $13 million being sought for other county highway improvements within the coming years.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson reported that state aids will provide assistance for upcoming state and local projects to maintain roads and bridges within the state and Dodge County.
“He has been a leader, an educator, a guard, an advocate and a friend to Wisconsin transportation and to me,” Field said. “He’s very transparent. He’s very visible and he’s very involved.
Thompson said a large amount of funding is currently being appropriated for local projects. He said if the funding is not used locally the monies will return to the state to take advantage of the federal funds now being appropriated.
“I am happy to say that I’m confident now that all of those dollars for the local level and the applications that were made will allow those dollars to be spent on those projects,” Thompson said.
He said his department is working to aid municipalities to take advantage of the funding by helping them through a process small towns may not know of.
“Between state funding and additional federal funding we are able to make some progress on the tremendous backlog of projects that we’ve got,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we are making progress. With our recent allocations, it is the greatest amount of progress that we’ve made in some time.
“We’ve been thrilled by the relationships we’ve had with local highway commissioners and with our local governments and we’ve been able to work together to make some very good progress,” Thompson said. “Hopefully we can continue to build on that success and improve our transportation infrastructure because we know both in this county and in other counties in Wisconsin that it’s vitally important to our economy. We are a manufacturing, tourism and agriculture state and all three of those segments are transportation dependent and will improve the economy for all of us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.