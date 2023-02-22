hot Train incident, Watertown, kills 23 year old Andrew Tucker The Daily Times Staff Feb 22, 2023 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski confirmed the identity of the pedestrian hit and killed by a train on Friday as Andrew L. Tucker, 23, of Watertown.The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West Main and Hiawatha streets.There is no indication of criminal activity, wrote Kaminski in a press release.Anyone with information about the collision can contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.According to Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service’s Facebook post, memorial services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home, Watertown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Kaminski Street Police Funeral Home Memorial Service Indication Incident Hiawatha Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side Emmet resident named standout in her field of cabinetry and design Former St. Bernard’s Catholic School principal honored with Krahn award District 1 sees three in primary Joshua Kerr, WHS principal, receives Patriot Award honor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
