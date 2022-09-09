Within the last two weeks, concrete foundations for the landscaping blocks and stones were completed and the precast seat bench installation was 90% complete with the wood slats for the “roof” arriving this week.
Within the last two weeks, concrete foundations for the landscaping blocks and stones were completed and the precast seat bench installation was 90% complete with the wood slats for the “roof” arriving this week.
Now that Oct 29 has been set as the soft opening for the Bentzin Family Town Square, there’s a lot of work happening to meet the deadline.
Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Watertown Main Street Program, told council members Tuesday she and the city’s Redevelopment Authority teamed up to have the soft opening coincide with Pumpkin Palooza.
“It should be a full day,” she said.
Watertown Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator Alex Allon also provided an update of the Town Square work.
Within the last two weeks, concrete foundations for the landscaping blocks and stones were completed and the precast seat bench installation was 90% complete with the wood slats for the “roof” arriving this week, Allon said.
Allon said over the next two weeks he anticipates the landscaping blocks, the precast seat bench and their installation to be completed within a week.
He said AT&T will also finish their fiber optics relocation and remove their temporary poles. Allon said grading and topsoil work will continue as will site concrete work. He said electrical rough-ins (which means that all electrical cables have been pulled through studs and other framing members) will continue.
“Our project schedule has been updated to reflect movement on AT&T’s resuming of work. The dock system is anticipated to be installed in the first couple weeks of September, as well as concrete sidewalks. General landscaping — including pavers, plantings and sod — will be installed beginning the third week of September,” Allon wrote in a memo to Watertown Common Council members.
Allon said the city received two bid submissions for the historical art exhibit near the river.
“Both submissions were more than double our budget,” he said. “Our design/engineering team is working to remove some of the materials and constructability constraints from the bid documents so that prospective contractors have more flexibility to propose alternative solutions. We intend to take this back out to bid and will be providing a not-to-exceed budget for contractors to submit proposals against. The installation itself will likely take place in the spring of 2023.”
When work is completed, the area will be known as the Bentzin Family Town Square, which is to serve as a catalyst for economic activity by bringing people to the downtown. The vision is to create a world-class, open-air gathering space for all people to enjoy, Allon said when the project first began.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.