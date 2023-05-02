Clayton Swanton, who died at 81 Feb. 16, was honored last month by the Ashippun Town Board, who named the town’s history room — The Swanton Room. Ashippun Town Chairperson James Meyer, from left, Kevin Swanton, Clayton’s son; Judy Swanton, Clayton’s wife; and Lorene McMullen, Clayton’s daughter. Not pictured is Clayton’s other son, Keith Swanton.
Clayton Swanton, who died at 81 Feb. 16, was honored last month by the Ashippun Town Board, who named the town’s history room — The Swanton Room. Ashippun Town Chairperson James Meyer, from left, Kevin Swanton, Clayton’s son; Judy Swanton, Clayton’s wife; and Lorene McMullen, Clayton’s daughter. Not pictured is Clayton’s other son, Keith Swanton.
ASHIPPUN — If someone had a question about the town of Ashippun chances are Clayton Swanton had the answer.
Swanton, who died at 81 Feb. 16, was honored last month by the Ashippun Town Board, who named the town’s history room — The Swanton Room.
“His mind was remarkable,” recalled longtime friend Roger Johnson. “He developed an interest in history just after learning how to walk. Not only would he listen, but he could remember so well.”
Swanton, who started the Ashippun History Committee in 1985, was chairperson of it for 20 years, Johnson said.
“We would be talking about someone from 1850s and he would be able to recall the individual’s birthdate, death date and the person he was married to. It was unbelievable,” Johnson said. “He had the mind of a PhD.”
His wife, Judy Swanton, agreed.
“He grew up in a family that always told stories and he would sit and listen to his family members talk and just remember what they said,” she said. “That’s how he gathered information. He was unique in the way he cared about the history of the town of Ashippun. He didn’t just collect history, but he was willing to share it with those who would come to him with questions. And, if Clayton couldn’t help the person he would search until he found the answer the person was looking for. He was a very special man.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.