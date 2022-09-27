Community, camaraderie and warm welcoming.
Those are among the traits Sullivan Elementary School that Nikki Krause, principal of Sullivan, says contribute to her school being recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School.
“This has been many years in the making. Veteran teachers mentor new teachers and model great teaching, teamwork and kindness with always keeping student’s needs as our focus,” said Krause.
Sullivan Elementary School fell under the category of exemplary high performing schools to receive this honor.
“To me, the high performing school is continually looking at putting our students first and it’s coming up with the activities and the curriculum to make things fun. It’s about giving those kids a choice because when you have that choice and when you have that engagement, they are going to learn naturally,” Krause said.
Opportunities provided for the students is also what makes this school stand out, she said. Sullivan provides monthly science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) team activities, K’nex club, Lego club, mosaic and crochet club and a walk and talk club. Field trips opportunities for students have included attending the Milwaukee Zoo, Discovery World and the Milwaukee Public Museum through Kohl’s Cares grants.
“We have kindergarten through fifth grade teams who meet once a month for STEM activities. During the activities, the older kids become leaders. These teams allow the kids to bond together and with that teacher. Not only do they have their classroom teacher they feel safe with, but they have other adults in the building that they have built relationships with. It’s a huge sense of community and we’ve had that for so long here at Sullivan,” she said.
Some activities held through STEM teams have been building replicas of bridges with different blocks and building marble races in the gym. The teams work with each other for these activities and even break into smaller teams within those teams, said Krause.
Not only does the STEM teams focus on building relationships within the school, it enhances the relationship within the community.
“We’ve planted flowers into the community, cleaned and swept, washed windows and given back to our community. Our art teacher was involved with making ceramic bowls and then parents would buy those at conferences and the money was then donated to the food pantry,” she said.
Walking into the doors in Sullivan it’s not uncommon to be greeted with a warm, inviting smile. One aspect people in the community are familiar with.
“The welcoming feeling that a person feels as they enter the building is a theme we hear about repeatedly,” Krause said. “I believe the laid back country atmosphere, along with the belief that every student is our student, is part of what makes Sullivan special and unique. Being a smaller school, students are together for years. Students genuinely care about each other and work together, even if there are differences among them.”
Krause, Charles Urness, superintendent and Kathy Voss, kindergarten teacher, will be attending the National Blue Ribbon School recognition in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3 and 4.
