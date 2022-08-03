The Watertown Players’ production of the radio version of Arsenic & Old Lace will be performed for one weekend.

The opening show of the 2022/23 season will be presented Aug. 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.

