The Watertown Players’ production of the radio version of Arsenic & Old Lace will be performed for one weekend.
The opening show of the 2022/23 season will be presented Aug. 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
Tickets are on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Drive, Watertown for $15 or by calling the box office 920-306-4364. Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.
Arsenic & Old Lace was written by Joseph Kesselring and the radio adaptation was written by Ernest Kinoy.
The cast of the show includes Larry Martinez as the host; Lisa Steffl as Abby; Jill Nadeau as Martha; Matt Scheel as Dr. Harper and Rooney; Todd Huhn as Teddy; Greg Kutz as Officer Brophy; Isaac Breitrick as Mortimer; Catherine Fouser-Guthrie as Elaine; Joe Bloom as Jonathan; Linda Ewert as Dr. Einstein; and Scott Beerbohm as Dr. Witherspoon.
Jennie Ortega is serving as director and Jim Steffl is technical director/sound effects director.
This classic dark comedy centers around the eccentric Brewster family—the elderly aunts, Abby and Martha, and their three nephews: Mortimer, Teddy, and Jonathan. Mortimer is eagerly anticipating his marriage to Elaine Harper when he discovers that his aunts have decided that poisoning lonely, sad men is a service to the community. His brother, Teddy, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, spends his spare time digging the Panama Canal in the basement of the house. Jonathan shows up with a much-changed face accompanied by his friend, Dr. Einstein, with sinister plans of their own.
After learning all these family secrets, Mortimer feels that he should set Elaine free until his aunts reveal one more fact which sets his mind at ease.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call 920-306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
