Tickets available for July 21 craft beer walk

Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Downtown Watertown Craft Beer Walk presented by Johnsonville Thursday, July 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Organized by the Watertown Main Street Program, this year’s walk features 14 different craft beer samples, two hard cider samples, plus three unique snack stops. In addition, The Drafty Cellar, 110 S. Third St., will be the site of the event after-party with live music by Ripple Effect from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
This year’s craft beer tasting samples include Hillsboro Brewing Co. Everyone Loves a Blond Ale, O’Fallon Brewing Dad’s Oatmeal Cookie Stout, New Belgium Brewing Co. Honey Orange Tripel, Prairie Artisan Ales Rainbow Sherbet Ale, Potosi Brewery Steamboat Lemon Shandy, Badger State Brewing Buzzy Badger Beer, Wisconsin Brewing Co. Sandy Cheeks Beer, Boulder Beer Shake Chocolate Porter, Lakefront Brewery La Gosa Rita Ale, Phase Three Brewing IPA, Bells Beer No Yeah Ale, MobCraft Beer MC Amber Lager, Oksar Blues Brewery Old Chub Scottish Strong Ale, and Hinterland Brewery Door County Cherry Wheat Beer.
Tickets are available for $30 at watertownmainstreet.org. All event proceeds will benefit downtown beautification projects. Attendees must be 21 to attend. Wristband pick-up will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program office, 519 E. Main St.
“We hope to see another great turnout at the Craft Beer Walk,” said Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director. “This is such a fun event each year, and a great way to showcase our many unique, local businesses.”
Lampe added, “Josh Mueller and Alex Savath from The Drafty Cellar select the craft beer tasting samples for this event. They put a lot of time and thought into their selections to ensure a great tasting experience for our attendees and in many cases try to select a beer that will complement the business that it’s being served in.”
Businesses that are opening their doors as stops on the Craft Beer Walk include 2 oh! 2 Salon Suites, Amado Jr’s, Anthony’s 511, Bradow Jewelers, Brown Shoe Fit Co., Central Block Kitchen & Designs, Firecracker Pub, Literatus & Co., Local Waters, Lyons Irish Pub, Pine Hill Farm & Wellness Collective, The Chic Boutique, The Drafty Cellar, Uptown Bar & Grill, Wepco Printing and White Oak Builders.
Snack stops include Elegant Arrangements by Maureen, the Watertown Artisan Market and Pine Hill Farm & Wellness Collective. Food will also be for sale at select bars during the event.
For more information, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet.org.
