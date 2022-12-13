Candles, stuffed animals and balloons line a curbside along Western Avenue Monday evening. Dozens of people turned out for a vigil for three publicly unidentified victims of a house fire that swept through a nearby house Friday morning.
A woman places a flower next to some candles Monday evening along Western Avenue. A Facebook post prompted a spontaneous outpouring of grief among dozens of people in memory of three people who died in a house fire early Friday morning.
A Watertown police officer stands guard Friday outside of a residence in the 100 block of Western Avenue near the city’s department of public works building. Emergency responders arrived on-scene shortly after 12:36 a.m. Friday morning to find a house engulfed in flames, with residents trapped inside. Three died in the blaze.
The three individuals who died in a house fire early Friday were students in the Watertown School District, said schools superintendent Jarred Burke.
“We held a grief session for students, staff and families yesterday (Monday) evening,” he said. “We have had support from the office of school safety (Wisconsin Department of Justice) as they met with us Friday. Their guidance was extremely helpful.”
Burke did not confirm the names or ages of the victims. Watertown police did not identify them Tuesday.
Dozens of people gathered Monday night outside the residence at 100 Western Avenue to hold a vigil for the lives lost in the fire.
Watertown city records show the property is owned by Zsa Zsa Sterwalt. It wasn’t clear if the victims in the fire were tenants or related to the property owner in any way.
Emergency responders, including fire fighters, EMS, police and sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. Friday to the scene to find the building engulfed with residents still inside, authorities have said. Fire fighters attempted rescue but were beaten back by the heat and flames, authorities have said.
The victim remains were with the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies.
An online fundraising account has raised $22,449 raised of its $50,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.
