Authorities reported three fatal crashes in the area around Watertown over the past several days.
Early Thursday, a 21-year-old was killed near Waupun after striking a tree after evading a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy, the DCSO reported.
Authorities reported three fatal crashes in the area around Watertown over the past several days.
Early Thursday, a 21-year-old was killed near Waupun after striking a tree after evading a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy, the DCSO reported.
Just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning, five miles north of that crash, deputies found a person dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Chester, near Shamrock and East Waupun roads.
And just over an hour later, a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 16 in the Town of Ixonia left one dead and another seriously injured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.
None of the identities of the people killed in the crashes had been released as of Saturday evening.
In the first crash, the deputy attempted to stop a speeding car at 1:20 a.m. along County Hwy. C near U.S. Highway 151 in the Town of Trenton before the man sped away. The deputy found him about a minute later and extricated him but was unable to resuscitate him.
In the second, deputies responded to a report and discovered a 2015 Chevrolet had been traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, apparently striking a ditch and a culvert.
In the third crash, a preliminary investigation found both vehicles had been travelling westbound on 16 when the vehicle in front slowed down near County Highway SC and began to perform a U-turn. A vehicle behind it struck the turning vehicle on the driver’s side, killing the driver of the turning vehicle, the release said. The operator of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital.
All three crashes and fatalities remained under investigation as of Saturday night.
On Thursday, another crash near Watertown, on State Highway 26 on the city's western edge, left one man with life-threatening injuries. The JCSO reported the man had been fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on 26 near Juneau.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.