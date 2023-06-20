hot Thought for today Brian O'Connor Brian O'Connor Author email Jun 20, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)Lord, as you spoke to Joshua, you are our assurance and sufficiency. May we always trust you! Amen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian O'Connor Author email Follow Brian O'Connor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Strip club manager sentenced for promoting prostitution KEVIN MURPHY Special to the Daily Times Jun 16, 2023 Local News Breaking: Airplane crashes in Brandt-Quirk Park, killing at least one Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 14, 2023 Local News 10 departments battle shed blaze Saturday Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 13, 2023 Local News Fourth Street project on schedule Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 13, 2023 Trending Now Pilot, passenger killed in Brandt-Quirk Park crash near Watertown High School Breaking: Airplane crashes in Brandt-Quirk Park, killing at least one Strip club manager sentenced for promoting prostitution Watertown Parade Committee announces time of Fourth of July parade Man located dead in Rome Pond after "medical event" Stocks Market Data by TradingView
