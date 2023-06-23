hot Thought for today Brian O'Connor Brian O'Connor Author email Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jesus said: “If anyone serves me, let him follow me, and where I am, there my servant will be also. If anyone serves me, him my Father will honor.” (John 12:26)Lord, help us to live for you each day, even when life is difficult! Amen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian O'Connor Author email Follow Brian O'Connor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Thrive Economic Development sets focus on Jefferson County workforce, businesses Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 22, 2023 Local News Work on West Milwaukee Street continues Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 21, 2023 Local News Pride in the Park plans to return Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 20, 2023 Local News New organizer talks about Riverfest planning Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 20, 2023 Trending Now Victims identified in fatal plane crash Strip club manager sentenced for promoting prostitution Pilot, passenger killed in Brandt-Quirk Park crash near Watertown High School New organizer talks about Riverfest planning Watertown man faces prison time for eluding police Stocks Market Data by TradingView
