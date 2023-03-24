The Johnson Creek Helping Hands Food Pantry receives donation from SOAR
Pictures includes, back row: Les Gray, Food Pantry Volunteer and Donna Roderenkirch, Food Pantry Coordinator. Front Row: Steve Habek, SOAR member and Jennifer Habek, SOAR Member 

 Contributed

The Johnson Creek Helping Hands Food Pantry was a recent recipient of a donation from Spyder Owners and Riders (SOAR), a club at Rob's Performance Motorsports in Johnson Creek.

The Club, with members from Wisconsin and neighboring states gathers periodically for events.

