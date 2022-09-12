Watertown residents will not want to miss The Great Lakes Navy Band performance on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Riverside Park. The Navy Band will be performing from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and if the weather isn’t cooperating the performance will be located at Watertown High School Auditorium.
Jacob Christian of Watertown graduated in 2003 from Valparaiso University with a bachelors in music performance. He is a Great Lakes Navy Band member and he has played numerous instruments in grade school through college.
“It’s an honor to play in uniform. Being able to play with other high level musicians is an awesome thing,” stated Christian.
Christian has traveled all over the world. Over his 19 years of serving he has been stationed in New Orleans, Chicago, Jackson, Florida and Naples, Italy.
Christian stated the purpose of a military band is to promote peace. “Promoting peace oversees is very important. I spent six years oversees. In Europe and Africa as a band we would have performances with officials. Sometimes the places we visited we couldn’t speak their language but we were all able to come together with the universal language of music,” explained Christian.
However the Navy Band is just as important when not oversees. “In America we support veterans by playing Bugle Calls at funerals, promoting the Navy and being the face of the Navy. People don’t typically see sailors since we’re always on ships so being that face for the people is really nice,” said Christian.
After 19 years of serving Jacob will be retiring next year. Come see Christian where he will be performing with 35 other people on Sept. 18 with his alto saxophone.
