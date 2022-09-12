Watertown residents will not want to miss The Great Lakes Navy Band performance on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Riverside Park. The Navy Band will be performing from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and if the weather isn’t cooperating the performance will be located at Watertown High School Auditorium.

Jacob Christian of Watertown graduated in 2003 from Valparaiso University with a bachelors in music performance. He is a Great Lakes Navy Band member and he has played numerous instruments in grade school through college.

