Pictured is Mrs. Christine Bethke’s Kindergarten Class at Schurz Elementary School. Bethke used her grant to purchase a “deluxe chart paper stand." She uses the chart several times through each school day. Examples of use include: daily poem, morning message, pocket chart activities; and modeling number and letter writing.
Ms. Kristin Grender teaches students who are blind or visually impaired. Her grant was used to purchase a full set of tactile symbols and name badgers. The objective of this equipment is to increase student communication and language understanding in a tactile and picture format.
The Educational Foundation of Watertown, Inc. awarded 65 grants totaling $35,000 to both public and private schools in the Watertown Unified School District.
The Educational Foundation of Watertown has issued grants to teachers, both public and private, in the Watertown Unified School District area for several years.
The Educational Foundation of Watertown has a broad mission statement but focuses primarily on giving grants to individual teachers to help them acquire tools that might not be available through other avenues. The primary commitment is to the teachers and classrooms of the Watertown area.
Teachers of all public and private schools were given grant application information in late August. Grants were awarded as follows:
Watertown High School: $7,415
Riverside Middle School: $4,200
Douglas Elementary School: $3,952
Webster Elementary School: $2,505
Schurz Elementary School: $4,820
Lincoln Elementary School: $324
Lebanon Elementary School: $660
WUSD Music: $990
WUSD Reading: $648
St. John’s Lutheran Elementary School $1,619
Good Shepherd Lutheran Elementary School: $400
Watertown Catholic School: $736
Trinity St. Luke’s Lutheran School: $2,130
Calvary Baptist Christian School: $1,250
Lebanon Lutheran School: $1,500
St. Paul’s Lutheran School: $500
More information is available online at edfoundationwttnwi.org. Donations can be made to Educational Foundation of Watertown, PO Box 243, Watertown 53094.
