Enthusiasm remains high of the work being done at the future Town Center site.
When work is completed, the area will be known as the Bentzin Family Town Square, which is to serve as a catalyst for economic activity by bringing people to the downtown. The vision is to create a world-class, open-air gathering space for all people to enjoy.
“So far, so good,” said Alex Allon, Watertown Redevelopment Authority executive director. “They’ve been doing a heck of a job. I’m impressed with the work they’ve accomplished already.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland echoed those sentiments.
“Everything is going well,” McFarland said. “The project remains on time and within our budget.”
McFarland said the city’s contract with Maas Brothers Construction Co. is just under $3.5 million.
She said the city is planning a grand opening for the Town Center in October.
“We have run into a few supply chain issues so some items will arrive after our grand opening, but those are, thankfully, few and far between,” McFarland said. “Everyone involved is working well collaboratively and we are excited to give our community this regional event space.
“I continue to thank Alex, the RDA and everyone that is working on this project,” she said.
Allon said he, along with other city officials and Maas Brothers Construction Co., which is overseeing the project’s construction, is also working with a team from T. Wall Enterprises, which will be constructing an 87-unit, apartment building with 3,000-square feet of commercial space on the ground floor facing the square.
“We want to make sure it’s easy for them to construct their building once we finish the Town Center this fall,” Allon said.
He said the new building, which will be comparable in height to The Globe, is named the Riverhouse on the Rock.
“I understand they are already taking names for a waiting list,” Allon said.
As for the Town Center, Allon said the work is not quite at the halfway mark.
“Sixty percent of the project is grading and utilities,” he said. “They have put in a foundation for the main sign and the splash pad site.”
He said by month’s end, WE Energies and AT&T will have the phone and utility lines buried, which will provide a “clean look” between the Town Center and the library.
Allon said the landscaping blocks will be coming soon to the Town Center site.
The Town Center area will encompass an expansive green space skirted by a naturally landscaped area with boulder seating. Allon said the landscaping blocks will be arriving this month to the Town Center site.
The main stage and lawn seating area will be named the Fisher Barton Performance Plaza. Audiences of 250 or more can enjoy a solo musician, a multi-piece band or dance/theatrical groups performing on an open air, elevated wood platform.
Launching a kayak from the town square will be discouraged. However, a public kayak launch (with plenty of parking) is available up river. Kayakers will be encouraged to dock at the town square dock, which is designed especially for kayak docking.
