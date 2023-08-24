Taking Dad for a Ride
While his father, Kris Harshbarger, works the remote control and operates the car, Kai, 2, sits and relaxes in his police car Tuesday evening.

 Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com

With temperatures still teetering in the mid-80s at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kris Harshbarger didn’t allow the heat and high humidity to keep him from playing his son, Kai, 2.

The pair could be seen along Western Avenue across from Luther Preparatory School in Watertown.

  
