Town Square rendering
Decorative railings and fencing, as shown on this architectural rendering, are being delayed due to supply-chain issues, and that has led to the postponing of the Bentzin Family Town Square grand opening until spring.

Plans to officially celebrate the much anticipated opening of the Bentzin Family Town Square have been rescheduled for spring.

Last week the Watertown Redevelopment Authority, the committee overseeing the development and construction of the Square, and City of Watertown learned that the 200-plus feet of custom, picket-style guard railing to edge the Town Square along the Rock River, Main Street bridge and overlook and over 80 feet of high pipe stair rails with lights, are the latest casualty of supply chain challenges.

