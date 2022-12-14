Sullivan Elementary School celebrates national honor By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Student council members showcase the National Blue Ribbon School flag. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Students welcome attendees with a program. Nicole Eithun Buy Now The US Department of Education announced Sullivan, one of eight Wisconsin schools, as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School in September. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SULLIVAN—Proud teachers, staff, families and students gathered at Sullivan Elementary School to celebrate their school being recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Friday afternoon.Principal Nikki Krause showcased a flag, plaque and two banners with help from the student council. The tokens will be displayed in the school’s gym.Krause tried to hold back tears while explaining what this honor means to her.“We were once referred to as a hidden gem,” Krause said. “We are still a gem, but we are no longer hidden.”Jefferson schools superintendent Charles Urness, and school board president Terri Wenkman each spoke highly of the school’s dedication towards the students.Sullivan Elementary School is a bright spot in Jefferson County, Urness said“A mom makes a difference in a home, a teacher makes a difference in a classroom and a principal makes a difference in a school,” he said.The award is a result of recurring highly exemplary behavior, Wenkman said.“Although we are small, we are very mighty,” she said. “This award isn’t exclusive to one year, this award has always been building.”School officials recognized Alumni and current staff for their dedication and support towards the school with a blue flower, handed to them by student council members.Student’s showcased their Stinger pride, singing “Try Everything” by Shakira in their matching blue 2022 ribbon school shirts.“Your support means the world to us,” Krause said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now House fire kills three in Watertown Friday morning New Watertown restaurateur has Mexican experience, but will present Italian Vigil held for unnamed victims of Western Avenue house fire in Watertown Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Three who died in fire were Watertown students Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-8
