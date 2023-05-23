Status conference set for Sun Prairie man involved in domestic incident, standoff with police

Robert E. Rodriguez

A Sun Prairie man, who authorities say engaged in a two-hour standoff following a domestic incident last month, has a status conference scheduled for July 20.

Robert E. Rodriguez, 38, was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without consent, failing to comply with an officer and bail jumping, all felonies. He was also charged with disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.

