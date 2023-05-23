Status conference set for Sun Prairie man involved in domestic incident, standoff with police

A Sun Prairie man, who authorities say engaged in a two-hour standoff following a domestic incident last month, has a status conference scheduled for July 20.
Robert E. Rodriguez, 38, was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without consent, failing to comply with an officer and bail jumping, all felonies. He was also charged with disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.
If convicted of taking and driving a vehicle without consent and bail jumping, Rodriguez could see a fine of up to $20,000 and and up to 12 years in prison.
Rodriguez appeared Monday before Dane County Circuit Court Judge David Conway and was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet. He was also ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victim and not to be at the residence of the victim except for purposes of prearranged child exchanges. He must not possess any type of dangerous weapon.
Rodriguez is currently in the Dane County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
The charges stem from an April 29 incident where Marshall and Waterloo police officers along with Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 4:50 p.m. to the 200-block of Evergreen Boulevard, a press release from the Marshall Police Department stated.
The incident started as a domestic dispute, but when authorities arrived, a man told officers he had a gun, the release stated. With the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations deputy, the man was taken into custody peacefully at 7:21 p.m., the release stated.
No one was injured during the incident, the release stated.
