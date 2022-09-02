JEFFERSON — Don’t be surprised if you hear a few hearty “Ein Prosits” and beer glasses clinking if you go by the Jefferson Historical Museum Sept. 11 around noon.
The museum is getting ready to celebrate its receipt of a high honor at that time.
Representatives of the Wisconsin State Historical Society will be paying the museum a visit to present its operators with its Curators Award Sept. 11.
This coincides with the 60th anniversary of the museum, which is also being recognized with formal honors from Jefferson city officials.
The society’s curator of the past dozen years, Vicki Schicker, said the state honor is coming, in part, as a result of the work of the late Bob Heger and his family, of Jefferson’s Heger brewing fame.
Just days before Heger died this past March, his application for the state award for the museum’s brewing exhibit — much of which is focused on the Heger family’s beer-brewing history in Jefferson — was answered in the affirmative.
“I think of the award as a present to Bob, his sister, Jane Heger Guralski, and his parents,” Schicker said. “The honor, it seems, is the achievement of the Heger dream that the breweries of Jefferson would be profiled and would get the recognition that they deserve. A majority of the people who come through the museum have no idea there were so many breweries here — even some of the people who live here are not aware of it. We are very proud of this museum and this exhibit.”
“The idea for enhancing the (smaller) Heger Brewery exhibit had been ‘brewing’ with our family for many years,” Jane said, talking with the Watertown Daily Times and Daily Jefferson County Union in 2021. “From their volunteering at the museum and spending many fun hours immersed in Jefferson history, my parents knew they wanted to donate funds to preserve the Rudolf Heger brewing legacy.”
Jane said that, following their parents’ lead, her family’s goal was to create an exhibit that was more than just a historical timeline. They wanted to bring the story of Jefferson beer brewing to life.
“We did that through visual imagery and stories about leadership, community spirit, business sense and family,” she said.
The second award to be presented Sept. 11 comes from the city and honors the historical society’s 60th birthday.
According to the Jefferson Historical Society’s own history, on Sept. 10, 1962, a small group of citizens interested in preserving Jefferson’s history met in city hall. Elections were held the following month and the group was off and running.
Over the years, the society accomplished many things that have preserved the history of Jefferson.
Among these have been the preservation of Bakertown School as an early museum for the society and the creation of a new museum in 1967.
On Memorial Day in 1971, the society honored three historic Jefferson figures at Greenwood Cemetery. These were John E. Holmes, Wisconsin’s First Lieutenant Governor; Eliada Brown, a Revolutionary War patriot buried at the cemetery and Helen Brown Whipple, Eliada’s daughter.
In 1986, in what a society pamphlet, recently created in honor of the group’s 60th anniversary, “After much disagreement amongst city council members, as well as some society members, the vote in the Spring election favored the leasing of the Carnegie Building to the museum, 686 to 435.” The move into the Carnegie building occurred the following year.
In 2002, the police department relocated to the south side of the city and the society was offered its old rooms in the lower level of city hall for its museum and the move would come.
The museum received an inheritance from Urania Henry Bienfang allowing its operators to create display areas and make changes in the former police department.
In 2004, the historical society moved from both Bakertown School and the Carnegie Library, with help from members, Jefferson High School students and their families, as well as interested citizens.
Despite the pandemic, in 2021, the museum opened its new, Jefferson Brewery Room in January.
Schicker said the state historical society’s award goes to the museum, with the society being the sponsor of the honor.
“This is a prize that is given for the quality of the room,” Schicker said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.