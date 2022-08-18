The 171st Wisconsin State Fair, presented by US Cellular, came to a close on Sunday evening after 11 days, and 1,003,450 Fairgoers visited the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair from Aug. 4-14, a 19% increase over 2021 attendance.
“After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for our community and state,” said Shari Black, chief executive officer and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “The noteworthy attendance of the Wisconsin State Fair is proof that fairs continue to be a mainstay in Wisconsin summers. With another phenomenal State Fair in the books, together as a staff, we look forward to 2023.”
Over 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at the Wisconsin State Fair. Individuals from all over the state flocked to the Fair to exhibit their remarkable projects. Wisconsin State Fair Park was decorated from top to bottom with nearly 25,000 plants, cared for by our in-house flower crew.
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $321,950; the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $100,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $45,565. A significant portion of funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.
The Wisconsin Bakers Association served 320,000 Original Cream Puffs to Fairgoers excited to get a taste of Wisconsin’s most iconic dessert. As corn on the cob continues to be a State Fair staple, over 100,000 ears of corn were served in just 11 days of the State Fair. Sporkies, the Wisconsin State Fair food competition, continues to grow in popularity. Gertrude’s Pretzels served nearly 13,000 Peño Pretzel Popper Brats as the first place Sporkies winner at this year's Fair.
