The 171st Wisconsin State Fair, presented by US Cellular, came to a close on Sunday evening after 11 days, and 1,003,450 Fairgoers visited the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair from Aug. 4-14, a 19% increase over 2021 attendance.

“After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for our community and state,” said Shari Black, chief executive officer and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “The noteworthy attendance of the Wisconsin State Fair is proof that fairs continue to be a mainstay in Wisconsin summers. With another phenomenal State Fair in the books, together as a staff, we look forward to 2023.”

