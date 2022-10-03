JEFFERSON — There were no strained backs, crushed toes or blisters reported Monday as many Jefferson County Courthouse workers settled into their new digs at various locations throughout the county seat after an epic weekend move.
The relocations of departments as important as that of the county administrator, treasurer, register of deeds and corporation counsel were just a few of the deeply entrenched and established offices temporarily relocating out of the courthouse and around downtown Jefferson.
The finely tuned, mass exodus was conducted to accommodate a more-than $42 million building renovation over the next two years.
"It went as smoothly as a move of its size could go," Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said Monday after the move that started late last week in many offices.
There are a still a few offices, such as those of child support and the medical examiner, that need to make temporary departures from the courthouse.
As Wehmeier spoke from across South Center Avenue from the courthouse at his new office inside a trailer, workers from Armstrong Movers were transporting the last boxes and file cabinets out the doors of what has been the courthouse's main, secure entrance on its northeast corner.
Wehmeier thanked several groups of people who made the move go as well as it did, including county staff, Maas Bros. Construction Co., and Armstrong Relocation of Milwaukee and Waukesha.
"There were minimal hiccups and no injuries," he said, adding that, when all is said and done in a few days, close to 70 employees will be relocated temporarily.
Sarana Stolar, paralegal and court reporter for Jefferson County Corporation Counsel J. Blair Ward, was found settling into her new office in the trailers along South Center Avenue Monday.
"The move went very well. It was very smooth and we got some exercise — and I didn't get a strained back," she said with a laugh. "The movers we had were excellent."
Jefferson County Treasurer John Jensen said the move, "went as well as could be expected."
"It's not easy," the veteran treasurer said. "We're in the Jefferson Area Business Center in the Woolen Mills building on the west side of the river in Jefferson, so it's an adjustment to find stuff. But everyone knows that it's an adjustment whenever you move."
Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman praised all the help her office received in the move from new hires at the county's highway department. Jensen said Hoffman's office had perhaps the hardest move because of all the records it must keep for perpetuity.
Hoffman agreed that her office is unique among most other county offices in that it keeps its records indefinitely and therefore, had many books to move — some of which weigh 35 pounds. She said, in total, 1,200 deed books were moved, along with 600 mortgage books. This was capped off by 117 grantor/grantee books, those ones weighing the 35 pounds each.
"Things went well, with a few Information Technology hiccups," she said. "We've got some things in storage, but overall, life is good. And our view of the Rock River and Jefferson's walk bridge is incredible here in the Woolen Mills building."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.