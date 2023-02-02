top story hot St. Johns Catholic School visits Jefferson Senior Center for intergenerational program Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Nicole Eithun Author email Feb 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Senior citizens assist St. John’s Catholic School of Jefferson in a game of Bingo. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Myah Kober reading her Bingo card results after screaming out Bingo! Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. John’s Catholic School of Jefferson wanted to be involved with the community to celebrate Catholic Schools Week, which ends Saturday.Different groups of students visited the Jefferson Senior Center, St. Coletta, and their own school to participate in a presentation through the Humane Society of Jefferson.Students who chose to visit the Jefferson Senior Center Wednesday morning played games and made crafts with volunteering senior citizens.“We wanted to do things in our community, and one of the things we wanted to do was to come here,” said St. Johns Catholic kindergarten teacher Sandy Streich.Some of the activities included playing bingo, singing, and playing hot potato.Jefferson Senior Center Coordinator Sheila Frohmader was thrilled to have this intergenerational program happen at the center.“They came to us,” she said. “We have a great partnership with the school. In the past they have helped us with donating Kleenex boxes during COVID-19 to people in assisted living.”All different ages came together Wednesday morning to share a little bit of laughter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Catholic School Jefferson Senior Center School Education St. Johns Student Sheila Frohmader Teacher Kleenex Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Hall convicted of Helenville bank robbery Former Dodge County health officer mourned Watertown business Jefferson Travel to say farewell Shots fired at occupied dwellings in Jefferson, Aztalan Pet supply company making strides in Dodge County community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
