St,. Coletta
This year’s 118th annual celebration took place recently with a Founders Day ribbon cutting and blessing of the new Assisi Hall – A Pilgrim Experience. This special hallway dedicated to St. Francis and St. Clare will carry its visitors through Assisi, Italy, a homeland, and lessons each person can take away from their lives of humility and service.

 Contributed

JEFFERSON — The past weekend marked the St. Coletta of Wisconsin’s 118th year of service to individuals with disabilities nationwide.

Although St. Coletta is headquartered in Jefferson, its staff currently serves 400 individuals in Wisconsin and Illinois — many who have moved to these locations to receive services from St. Coletta.

