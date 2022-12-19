Most towns, villages and cities in Dodge County have seats coming open this spring for local elections scheduled for April 4.
Nominating paper packets are available now, and candidates have until Jan. 4 to turn in the required number of signatures to be added to the ballot. Other municipalities, though not all, have set caucus dates for in-person nominations.
Below is a list of all individuals participating in the local election this spring.
Watertown Common CouncilFive common council alders are facing expiring terms this spring.
Among open seats for districts No. 1, No. 3, No. 5, No. 7 and No. 9, only No. 3 alderman and council president Chris Ruetten has filed a formal declaration for non-candidacy.
Incumbent District No. 1 alderwoman Dana Davis has filed her candidacy papers.
New candidate Lisa Cutsforth has turned in a declaration of candidacy for District 7. Brad Blanke, who ran unsuccessfully as write-in candidate last April for the mayoral position, has turned in his candidacy papers for District No. 5. Blanke served two terms as District No. 9 alderperson from 2007 to 2011.
Packets are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Watertown City Hall, 106 Jones St.
Juneau Common CouncilThe Juneau Common Council has three alderpersons facing expiring terms this spring. Of incumbents Kay Marose, Ward No. 1; Cheryl Braun, Ward No. 2; and David Gratton, Ward No. 3, far only Gratton has picked up nomination papers, said Juneau Deputy Clerk Caley Visser.
Packets are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Juneau City Hall, 405 Jewel St., Juneau.
Town of AshippunAll three members of the Town of Ashippun board face expiring terms this spring, as well as the secretary-treasurer of the sanitation district.
Incumbent chairman James H. Meyer and supervisors David Guckenberger and David J. Adkins have all taken out nominating papers, said Town of Ashippun Clerk and Treasurer Michelle Liesener.
Town of LebanonThe chairman, two supervisors, treasurer and clerk all face expiring terms this spring.
The Town of Lebanon uses a caucus system, said Town of Lebanon Clerk Debbie Behl.
The town board has not yet set a caucus date, Behl said. City ordinance requires a caucus no later than Jan. 24.
Town of LowellThe Town of Lowell board has set the caucus date for 1 p.m. Jan. 14 in the town hall, W8906 West O’Sixteen Road in Reeseville, said Town of Lowell Municipal Clerk Susan L. Caine.
Attendees will decide nominations for chairman, two supervisors, treasurer and constable.
John Schmitt currently holds the position of town board chairman. Greg Caine and David Huebner currently serve as supervisors. Marty Stanton currently serves as treasurer. Mike Rennhack currently serves as Constable.
The clerk position is an appointed part-time one, which the town is currently taking applications for, Caine said.
Caine has become the full-time clerk at the Village of Johnson Creek.
Town of PortlandVoters will decide the next chairperson, two supervisors, clerk and treasurer on its spring ballot, said Town of Portland Clerk Nancy Thompson.
Thompson has taken out paperwork to serve again. Carleen Benniger has also taken out paperwork to serve again as treasurer. The current chairperson is Jeff Spoke and supervisors Thomas Crave and Kurt Keach.
Chad Yerges has taken out candidacy paperwork, said Thompson.
Packets are available at the Portland Town Hall, W 11720 Taylor Street.
Town of EmmetTown chairman Bill Nass, supervisors Richard Walter and Brent Carlson, treasurer Connie Weissenrieder and clerk Deb Carlson all face term expirations this spring.
All of the incumbents have picked up their nomination papers, Carlson said.
Anyone seeking nomination papers can call Carlson at 285-3549.
Lowell Village BoardCaucus-goers will nominate a village board president and two trustees for election this spring.
Current office-holders include president Jerome L. Straseske and trustees Chester Caine Jr. and Ann Lischka.
The village caucus is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at the village hall, 105 North River St., Lowell.
Clyman Village BoardCaucus-goers will nominate the village president and two trustees at elections this spring.
Clyman Village Clerk and Treasurer Connie Kreitzman said officials haven’t yet scheduled a caucus date.
The current officials are village president Marty Pint and trustees Amanda Swanson and Todd Grady.
The caucus will be held between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21, according to the village’s Notice of Election.
Hustisford Village BoardFour members of Hustisford village board face expiring terms this spring.
They include seats held by incumbents village president Laurie Buchanan and village trustee Bob Knueppel.
Incumbent Josh Prescher has signed non-candidacy papers and will not be running.
Incumbent David Vinz has not yet decided if he is running.
Newcomer Jay Huncosky has also taken out papers for a trustee position.
If a primary is needed, it will be held Feb. 21.
The term for village president and village trustee begins on April 18, 2023. All terms are for two years.
Packets are available for pickup 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Hustisford Village Hall, 201 S. Lake St., Hustisford.
Iron Ridge Village Board A caucus to nominate candidates for two village trustee spots and the village president is scheduled for Jan. 9 at the Iron Ridge Community Center, 205 Park Street, Iron Ridge.
It wasn’t immediately clear which two trustee seats were expiring. The current village board consists of president Brian Esselman and trustees Mark Kramer, Andrew Rohlinger, Dave Foulkes and Michael Kolbach.
Reeseville Village BoardReeseville Village Board President Brian Miller and trustees James Bublitz, David Snow and Cheryl Goodrich face term expirations this spring.
All four have taken out nomination papers, but have not yet returned them, said Reeseville Clerk and Treasurer Kathy Granzig.
The town hall is located at W1266 County Road O, Oconomowoc.
Dodgeland School BoardThe terms of Nick Rennhack, Stacy Schmitt and Carla Nico expire this spring.
Rennhack and Schmitt represent the City of Juneau and the adjacent Town of Oak Grove. Nico currently holds an at-large seat.
No one had turned in paperwork late last week, said Dodgeland School District Administrative and Board Assistant Kimi Pasewald.
Hustisford School BoardSchool board incumbents Steve Weinheimer, Lisa Bosse and Brian Thimm face term expiration this spring.
None of them have declared candidacy or non-candidacy at this time and no one has taken out papers yet, said Hustisford School District Administrator Heather Cramer.
Watertown Unified School BoardThe three-year terms of school board members Mike Higgins, Diana Johnson and Doug Will will expire this spring. The seats are at large and are for three years. Candidacy packets are available at the Watertown Unified School District, 111 Dodge St., Watertown
