hot Spaghetti dinner to be served in Immanuel lutheran Church in Reeseville Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REESEVILLE — A spaghetti dinner will be served at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, on Thursday, April 13 from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m.The meal will be available by carry-out only. Each carryout will include spaghetti and meat sauce, toasted garlic bread, and dessert.The cost is $8 per order. Advance orders are strongly suggested according to a media release.For more information, or to place a carry-out order, call the church at 927-5734. All proceeds will benefit the congregation’s ministry programs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Last stop to rally voters By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News An egg-stravagant time! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Trending Now Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.