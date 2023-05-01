So far, so good.
It’s been a month since work began on North Fourth Street between Jones Street north to the Rock River and Watertown officials says the project is going well.
So far, so good.
It’s been a month since work began on North Fourth Street between Jones Street north to the Rock River and Watertown officials says the project is going well.
“Our water contractor is ahead of schedule, which is great,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “We are doing our best to make the necessary improvements efficiently and effectively, which also having as little impact as possible to residents and businesses.”
Watertown Public Works Director and City Engineer Jaynellen Holloway said the North Fourth Street portion was last reconstructed in 1980.
The city’s water department has a contract with Forest Landscaping of Lake Mills to remove and replace 100-year-old water mains and all water service laterals along North Fourth Street, Holloway said.
The cost of the first phase is $853,260, she added.
Holloway said removal and replacement of the water lines and their mains was completed Thursday.
“Work will continue over the next month to replace water service laterals and to conduct pavement patching,” Holloway said. “This portion of the project should be completed by the end of May.
“Whereas not all sections of the North Fourth Street water main project are being worked on at the same time, in the areas not under construction, the contractor has worked to keep those areas open to traffic,” Holloway said. “However under the next phase — milling and overlay —the contractor will need to close off the entire section of North Fourth Street between Jones Street north to the bridge over the Rock River until that phase is completed.”
This phase is scheduled to begin after July 5 with the work to be completed by Payne and Dolan of Waukesha by early August before Riverfest, Holloway said.
The mill and overlay costs $468,356.16 with 80% paid for by the state and 20% by the city of Watertown, Holloway said.
“I know this is a main thoroughfare, and it can be a disruption, but please abide by the detours and when you are using alternate routes please slow down; many of the alternate routes drivers are using are through residential areas and as the weather gets nice and more people are outside — we want to keep everyone safe.”
Holloway agreed.
“This is a closed to through traffic construction site,” she said. “Only residents and vehicles that need to reach a residence and/or business within the project boundaries should follow the signed detour route.”
Holloway said other work being performed in this area is the improvement of sidewalk curb ramps to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Additionally, the City of Watertown Street Division will close North Fourth Street from Jones Street to East Cady Street with no through access on Monday through May 8.
City crews will be working in the intersection of North Fourth and Jones streets filling in an old cistern structure with slurry backfill.
The cistern structure is a large underground tank that held water. It dates back to the turn of the twentieth century before Watertown had a public water supply system. The fire department would keep cisterns around the city full of water. When there was a fire, the fire department would use the water from a nearby cistern to fight the blaze. The cistern is no longer used in firefighting operations.
As part of the North Fourth Street construction project, the space within the cistern structure is being filled with slurry backfill to prevent future maintenance to North Fourth Street if portions of the cistern structure fail.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.