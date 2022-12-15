Sitting with Santa By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Dec 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kelsea Klupp, 4, of Watertown sits with Santa Claus on Wednesday night and shows him a list of things off a cell phone she would like him and his reindeer to bring her on Christmas morning. Ed Zagorski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite the cold wind and drizzle at times, there were some parents who braved the elements Wednesday night to take their children to see Santa Claus in his Watertown office located at Sharp Corner.And Santa Claus was all smiles when he met with the children and listened to their Christmas wishes.“Ho-Ho-Ho,” Santa exclaimed. “Merry Christmas!”When children left Santa’s cozy nook, they were handed a candy cane and a packet of hot chocolate to make when they returned home with their families. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now House fire kills three in Watertown Friday morning New Watertown restaurateur has Mexican experience, but will present Italian Three who died in fire were Watertown students Vigil held for unnamed victims of Western Avenue house fire in Watertown Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
