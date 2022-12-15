Sitting with Santa
Kelsea Klupp, 4, of Watertown sits with Santa Claus on Wednesday night and shows him a list of things off a cell phone she would like him and his reindeer to bring her on Christmas morning.

 Ed Zagorski

Despite the cold wind and drizzle at times, there were some parents who braved the elements Wednesday night to take their children to see Santa Claus in his Watertown office located at Sharp Corner.

And Santa Claus was all smiles when he met with the children and listened to their Christmas wishes.

