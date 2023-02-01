Shots fired at occupied dwellings in Jefferson, Aztalan Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Steve Sharp Author email Feb 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — No one was injured in a pair of shootings that occurred Monday in the City of Jefferson and Town of Aztalan, authorities said.No one was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department press release.Shots were fired at one occupied home in Aztalan and another in Jefferson, according to the release.The Jefferson Police Department is also investigating the incidents.The Town of Aztalan shooting was reported to sheriff’s deputies at about 8:06 p.m. The City of Jefferson incident was reported about 8:34 p.m. Investigators believe both incidents were targeted.The shootings follow a Nov. 27 drive-by shooting incident in the 200 block of South High Avenue on Jefferson’s near-west side.Following the November incident, the Jefferson Police Department arrested four juveniles who ranged in age from 14 to 16 years old. No one was injured.Jefferson Police Chief Alan Richter said that it is important that no connections among the three different shootings are made prematurely.“We need to do our due diligence on these investigations,” Richter said.The most recent shooting in Jefferson, in the 200 block of E. Woolcock St., is believed by investigators to have been done by a person on foot.He called that, “an active investigation.”The shooting in Aztalan occurred on Harvey Road and appears to have been done from a vehicle, according to Richter.Anyone with information about the shootings can call Jefferson Police Department Detective Eric Weiss at 920-674-7707 or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Don Petig at 920-674-7316. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Hall convicted of Helenville bank robbery Former Dodge County health officer mourned Watertown business Jefferson Travel to say farewell Watertown man's trial in 2016 Helenville bank heist underway Pet supply company making strides in Dodge County community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
