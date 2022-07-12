Sidewalk sales will take place in downtown Watertown on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. where more than 20 local retailers will offer steep discounts on select merchandise displayed both inside and outside of their stores. Hours may vary per business.
Among the retailers participating in this year’s sidewalk sales are, but not limited to, Ava’s – A Posh Boutique, Barn Owl Antiques, Blue Butterfly Thrift Store, Blush Hair Beautique, Bradow Jewelers, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Chandler House Bakery, Clara’s Antiques, Draeger’s Floral, Embellish: a creative space, Far Horizons Imports, Keck Furniture, Metallic Salt Studio, Pine Hill Farm, Sandra D’s Bridal, Sweet Talkin’ Treats, The Chic Boutique, The Closet Hanger, Studio Nine Salon, Watertown Artisan Market, Watertown Hometown Pharmacy and Wilder’s Plants.
“Many of our retailers are planning great sales for this Saturday, and be sure to check the treats that will be for sale at our downtown bakeries – Sweet Talkin’ Treats and the new Chandler House Bakery at 411 E. Main St.,” said Melissa Lampe, Watertown Main Street Program executive director. Lampe added that Chandler House Bakery is opening Saturday just for sidewalk sales as the owners continue the extensive renovation of their building.
“Sidewalk sales is a great opportunity to check out our many unique, locally-owned businesses downtown,” Lampe added. “We have seen several new small businesses open over the past two years, plus many have made significant changes to the interior and exterior of their buildings – and they all look fantastic.”
Lampe added that due to staffing shortages, some businesses participating in sidewalk sales may not be able to display merchandise outside. “If a store is listed as a participating sidewalk sales business but you don’t see any merchandise displayed outside, please stop in,” she said. “You might find the just the perfect item you’re looking for.”
Sale information will be posted on the websites and Facebook pages of most participating businesses. For more information, call 920-342-3623.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.