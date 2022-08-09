Sumner home
A house that has yet to be officially identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department near the intersection of Bingham Road and Lake Drive along the shore of Lake Koshkonong near Busseyville in the Town of Sumner is the home where a death investigation was taking place Tuesday.

 Steve Sharp

SUMNER — Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible murder in the Town of Sumner that took place after a fight in the early morning hours Tuesday.

The incident, that occurred at a residence near Bingham Road and Lake Drive along Lake Koshkonong, left one person dead and a suspect is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. Busseyville is nearby.

