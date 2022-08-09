A house that has yet to be officially identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department near the intersection of Bingham Road and Lake Drive along the shore of Lake Koshkonong near Busseyville in the Town of Sumner is the home where a death investigation was taking place Tuesday.
SUMNER — Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible murder in the Town of Sumner that took place after a fight in the early morning hours Tuesday.
The incident, that occurred at a residence near Bingham Road and Lake Drive along Lake Koshkonong, left one person dead and a suspect is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. Busseyville is nearby.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Capt. Travis Maze, the identity of the lone victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
"This involved a group of individuals who are not residents of Jefferson County and they came here and rented a residence," Maze said.
Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that, on Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner.
"Upon arriving on scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence," Milbrath said. "This individual matched the description of the suspect and was taken into custody."
"The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public," Maze said, adding the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Maze said that, as of Tuesday at noon, his statements about the incident would be limited. He said, however, that there was an altercation that led to a 911 call to the sheriff's office. He noted that the death took place inside the rented residence.
Maze said the incident is still being actively investigated and has been turned over to the department's detectives. He added that there are many witnesses who need to be interviewed.
"It will take time to corroborate witness statements," Maze said, adding Jefferson County is the only law enforcement agency involved in the investigation. The office of Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall will be handling charges when they are ready.
"We should have this to the DA in the next 48 hours," Maze said late morning Tuesday. "DA Hall has been advised."
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Edgerton Police Department and EMS, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.