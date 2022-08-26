JUNEAU — Although Selepri Amachree continues his claim that he was wrongfully arrested and jailed, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt stands firm that what occurred was right and just.
Schmidt issued a statement Thursday saying the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin issued an order on March 11, 2002, dismissing a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Amachree against Dodge County, Schmidt, investigator Robert Neuman and several state and federal officials.
Amachree filed an appeal of that dismissal, which is currently in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
In response to Amachree’s appeal, counsel for Dodge County Samuel Hall Jr. filed a brief on behalf of Schmidt and Neuman with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
Hall provided a summary of key facts related to the case, which Amachree dismissed as false.
The attorney said that in late 2016, Amachree contacted to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requesting the privilege of professional visitation access in the Dodge County Jail.
“This enhanced access is often provided to attorneys and other professionals who require confidential communications,” Hall said.
Hall added, during the course of the investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed the sheriff’s office of an active “Final Order For Removal.” This bars the individual from returning to the U.S. for a period of years, or in some cases permanently.
“Based on that active Final Order for Removal, federal law enforcement advised the sheriff’s office that they intended to take Mr. Amachree into federal custody,” Hall said. “On Feb. 24, 2017, Mr. Amachree was invited to a meeting at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the results of a background investigation, which gave Sheriff Schmidt no choice but to deny access to Mr. Amachree as a professional visitor in the jail. At that meeting, ICE agents placed Mr. Amachree into federal custody.
“Dodge County has long maintained a contract with the federal government to house federal inmates,” Hall said. “Mr. Amachree was held in Dodge County Jail in federal custody, as his immigration case progressed in the federal courts. During that period, Mr. Amachree was a federal inmate, exclusively at the direction of the federal government.”
Amachree sent a document Thursday to the Daily Times, which showed the cancelation of removal was granted. However, Amachree said the “cancelation of removal order” is similar to a not guilty verdict.
“With that document there is no more case,” Amachree said. “I’m not being deported. Dodge County violated the immigration court’s ruling. They arrested me which is a violation of that order.”
Hall said at the conclusion of the immigration litigation, Amachree was released from the Dodge County Jail at the direction of federal law enforcement.
Amachree said the facts of the case are being distorted.
“If this is Mr. Schmidt’s idea of telling the truth, it’s probably not going to play out very well for him, in court because we have firm evidence and documentation that contradicts everything in his press release,” Amachree said. “In the spirit of good sportsmanship, I would advise Mr. Schmidt to stop talking because anything he continues to say, ‘can and will be
used against him in a court of law.’
“To prove my point, in Sheriff Schmidt’s press release, he states that there was a ‘Final Order of Removal,’” Amachree said. “That document does not exist. The final order in my case not ‘Removal,’ but actually the opposite ‘Cancellation’ of the case. I’m pretty sure Mr. Schmidt doesn’t believe a single thing he says in that press release, but he hopes it will help him politically.
“It makes me sad that someone with such a high position in our county’s law enforcement has such a low moral standard. That’s why I have to press on with this lawsuit — because nobody in this county, including law enforcement, should have to be subjected to this kind of poor leadership,” Amachree said. “It’s absolutely shameful that this is what we have for a sheriff. He’ll turn on you in a moment, when it suits him, and understanding that, we realize that nobody in this community is safe.”
The case even found its way inside the Dodge County boardroom where some supervisors refused to go into an Aug. 16 closed session for fear of a gag order being placed on them from discussing the case.
The closed session came on the heels of a letter sent to Dodge County Supervisor Dan Siegmann, who received a letter of admonishment from the board for his involvement in a series of YouTube videos where he interviews Amachree.
