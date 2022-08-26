JUNEAU — Although Selepri Amachree continues his claim that he was wrongfully arrested and jailed, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt stands firm that what occurred was right and just.

Schmidt issued a statement Thursday saying the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin issued an order on March 11, 2002, dismissing a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Amachree against Dodge County, Schmidt, investigator Robert Neuman and several state and federal officials.

