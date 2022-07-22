BEAVER DAM — What was anticipated to be a contentious debate was quite the congenial one.
Before a full house of nearly 150 people Wednesday night at the Beaver Dam American Legion Veteran’s Center, incumbent Sheriff Dale Schmidt and challenger Mark Colker — a 24-year law enforcement veteran — squared off in a candidate forum for Dodge County sheriff on the Aug. 9 primary election ballot.
The two Republican candidates took questions from the media, each other and the community. Topics ranged from handling people enduring a mental health crisis, implementing an internet crimes-against-children task force and Dodge County sheriff’s deputies policing Reeseville.
When asked by a reporter, “What is your approach as a law enforcement official in handling a situation involving a subject who is experiencing a mental health crisis and what importance would you place on your team in de-escalating such a incident through crisis intervention training?”
“Mental health crises are a big part of what we encounter every day,” Colker said. “We have to become familiar with those individuals that are in our community and are consumers of mental health services so that we understand what they’re going through. The importance of the crisis intervention training is very important and I have attended crisis intervention training and advanced crisis intervention training. I’m also a national instructor of de-escalation (training).
“Our mental health consumers in our community need our help. Our officers need to be fully trained on what works and what doesn’t work, how to talk to them, how to work with them and how to refer them to the services they need. Rather than locking those individuals up for minor offenses,” Colker said. “They need our help in getting into a facility that can help them.”
Schmidt agreed.
“There are a lot of things that are deputies are very well trained in doing such as de-escalation,” he said. “In our basic training, we give de-escalation training, but we also provide additional training.”
Schmidt added that his office has a “very good relationship” with the Dodge County’s Health and Human Services Department.
He said it doesn’t stop on the road with the deputy, but it must continue in the jail setting, too.
When it came time for the candidates to ask questions of one another, Schmidt challenged Colker on how he would implement an internet crimes-against-children task force.
“Do you know the cost of such a program?” Schmidt asked. “How would you pay for that program? And what would you cut from other areas of the sheriff’s office to pay for it?”
Colker responded by saying once he is elected he would take a comprehensive look at the sheriff’s office and find where he could move some individuals around.
“I understand it’s costly, but our community deserves that (service),” Colker said. “These people are preying on our children. These are monsters that are coming here to harm our kids. I have two detectives that are well trained in this and they do cases internationally. They agreed to come down and help train our staff at zero cost because they believe in who I am. I will reallocate services where I can so I can get the internet crimes-against-children task force going.”
Ajay Schnitzler of Reeseville said last year the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office took over policing for the Village of Reeseville and asked if the sheriff’s office would be willing to do the same for other municipalities.
“We didn’t go in and shutdown (the police department), Schmidt said. “We were requested to go to Reeseville because they couldn’t find any assistance. They couldn’t find help to go to Reeseville so we worked hard to put together a good plan that worked for them.”
Schmidt said he just met with the Reeseville officials to discuss the six-month review of his deputies working in the village.
“All of the board members are very happy with what’s going on,” Schmidt said. “Now there may be other communities where it doesn’t work so well for them. It’s up to the municipality to determine whether or not if it’s a good choice for them. If they want the sheriff’s office services as the sheriff I’m obligated to present them with an option. I don’t push anything on them.”
Colker disagreed.
“I’m not a fan of going in and doing those police services in those communities. If they came to me as a sheriff, I would certainly entertain it and give them the numbers of what it would cost us to come in and take care of it,” Colker responded. “I’m not a fan of it because there’s a tremendous resource with those local agencies when you’re on the road and you’re working to have those agencies intact because they’re great resources to have. If you’re looking for an individual or looking for information on somebody you can call a local officer and they can tell you who those individuals are, what they drive and who their relatives are. I’m not a fan of taking over agencies.”
If re-elected, Schmidt said he would continue to protect Dodge County and ensure every citizen’s constitutional rights.
Colker said he wants to take back the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office from a “self-serving career politician” and give the office back to the Dodge County residents.
The primary election is on Aug. 9 and barring a write-in vote, will determine who the next Dodge County will be, since no Democrat is on the Nov. 8 ballot
