JEFFERSON — Three men facing child sex-related charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court in unrelated alleged incidents, from both Watertown and Fort Atkinson, are seeing their cases progressing through the system as it attempts to recover from valuable time lost to the pandemic.
According to cases on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, facing the charges are Joshua G. Sward, 43, of LaCrosse; Donald L. Reynolds, 37, of Fort Atkinson and Dustin Zambrano, 42, of Dixon, Ill.
A criminal complaint in the matter against Zambrano stated that his offenses of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2019 in the city of Watertown.
Reynolds is charged with one count of attempted first-degree child sexual assault by having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and 12 counts of possession of child pornography. His sexual contact offense is believed to have occurred in Fort Atkinson.
Sward is alleged to have committed two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child after he had inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 13. He was also charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 and child enticement. The offenses all allegedly occurred in the City of Fort Atkinson between Sept. 1, 2011 and June 30, 2015.
Zambrano’s matter is set for a scheduling conference July 6 at 1:45 p.m. in the court of Judge William Gruber. A jury trial remains in place Aug. 9.
Reynolds’ cases are set for a status conference July 21 in front of Judge Robert Dehring.
Sward’s case saw an evidentiary hearing Friday afternoon in front of Gruber that will be continued Aug. 5 at 1 p.m and is expected to take the entire afternoon to conclude.
