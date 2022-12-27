The temperature today feels almost spring-like as to what most of Wisconsin residents endured over the weekend.
As this week goes on, the mercury is forecast to rise above normal.
“Last week’s storm wasn’t out of the ordinary or different from ones we had in the past,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Ben Miller in Sullivan. “The conditions were just right for it.”
The storm was created from the polar jet stream meeting a much warm jet stream from the southwest, which caused the significant winter storm in the U.S., Miller said.
“This was not a once-in-a-lifetime storm for us,” he said. “Everything just came together for it.”
While the storm dumped nearly 5 inches of snow on Beaver Dam, it dropped 3 inches of snow on Watertown Wednesday. Residents in Fort Atkinson had approximately 4 inches of snow; and 3 inches of snow fell in Jefferson Wednesday.
If the snow wasn’t enough, the strong gusts of wind throughout Dodge and Jefferson counties kept visibility low with blowing snow.
Wind gusts reached 40-45 mph from Juneau to Fort Atkinson to Janesville, Miller said.
“The strongest gust of 51 mph was recorded at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday,” said Miller. “Originally, we thought the storm would track more to the east bringing us more snow, but it didn’t.”
This week, Dodge and Jefferson county residents will experience a pattern shift in the weather.
“The weather this week will feel so much warmer than what we experienced late last week,” said Miller.
On Tuesday, temperatures will jump to 25 degrees with temperatures jumping to nearly 40 degrees on Wednesday. On Thursday, despite some rain, temperatures will hit 50 degrees with the temperature dropping a mere 5 degrees to 45 degrees with rain.
“It’s not uncommon for us to have low 40 and 50 degrees,” said Miller. “Let the thaw begin and the snow melt.”
