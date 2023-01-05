Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to appear on the ballot for the April 4 election.
City of Watertown: In District 1, incumbent Dana Davis will face off against challengers Joel Blase and Joe Kallas.
In District 3, incumbent Chris Ruetten filed non-candidacy papers. Robert Smail and Nicolas McGriff filed nomination papers.
In District 5, incumbent Will Licht filed his non-candidacy papers. Former Watertown alderperson Brad Blanke turned in his nomination papers for the seat.
In District 7, incumbent Eric Schmid and Lisa Cutsforth turned in their nomination papers.
In District 9, incumbent James Romlein will see challenges from newcomers Betsy Bright and Myron Moldenhauer.
Village of Iron Ridge: The Village of Iron Ridge will hold a caucus at 6:45 p.m. Monday at the Iron Ridge Community Center, 205 Park St.
Town of Lebanon: The Town of Lebanon will hold a caucus at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lebanon Town Hall, N1738 County Road R.
Town of Emmet: The Town of Emmet will have two contested races this April election.
Incumbent town chairperson William Nass will square off against Steve Faltersack Jr. The other contested race features incumbent supervisor Richard Walter against newcomer Bernadette Weiss.
City of Juneau: Cheryl Braun filed her non-candidacy papers. She served as the alderperson for Ward 2. As of Wednesday, no one has decided to run for her position.
Village of Hustisford: Incumbent Village President Laurie Buchanan and Trustee Bob Knueppel filed their nomination papers as did newcomer Jay E. Huncosky Jr.
Trustees Josh Prescher and Dave Vinz filed their non-candidacy papers.
There is a trustee position open, which can be filled with a write-in candidate, said Hustisford Clerk/Treasurer Kim Hopfinger.
Dodgeland School District: While incumbent Carla Nico will face off against Bruce Haan, incumbents Nick Rennhack and Stacy Schmitt will square off against Craig J. Bunkoske.
The towns of Ashippun and Hustisford, the Village of Reeseville and the Hustisford and Watertown School Districts will not have formally contested elections.
In the townships and villages, incumbents will appear on the ballots.
In the Hustisford school system, Jamie Kulkee will run unopposed to replace Lisa Bosse.
In the Watertown school system, Fred Jandt will run unopposed to replace Doug Will.
Unregistered write-in candidates can still challenge incumbents, but will not appear on the ballot.
