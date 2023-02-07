top story hot Seeing red Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Feb 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now While displaying his vibrant red color, a male cardinal sits atop a branch in Heiden Park. Ed Zagorski Buy Now While male cardinals are red all over, with a reddish bill and black face immediately around the bill. Females are brown reddish tinges in the wings, and tail. Ed Zagorski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cardinals were aplenty Sunday afternoon at Heiden Park in Watertown.Walking the snow-covered nature trail near the intersection of South Third and Franklin streets, male and female cardinals could be heard singing as they flew from branch to branch.One of our most popular birds, the cardinal is the official state bird of no fewer than seven eastern states, according to the National Audubon Society.The bright color of the male cardinal brightens dull winter days as does the mix of red and brown of the female cardinal.Cardinals can be found in woodlands, thickets, suburban gardens, towns and city parks.They also can be found at feeders filled with sunflowers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Braatz pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in standoff Former Dodge County health officer mourned Shots fired at occupied dwellings in Jefferson, Aztalan Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hustisford home invasion Watertown launches emergency support team when unthinkable events occur to families Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
