top story hot Scrambling for eggs Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Apr 3, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite cold temperatures and strong winds, nearly 300 children came out to Riverside Park Saturday afternoon to take part in the annual Easter egg hunt put on by the AMVets Post No. 35.This was the 75th anniversary of the Easter egg hunt, said AMVets Post No. 35 Past Commander Joe Hrobsky.Kids scurried and scrambled to find as many plastic eggs as they could to fill their baskets. Counting the smiles on everyone’s faces an “egg-ceptional” time was had by parents and children alike. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Last stop to rally voters By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News An egg-stravagant time! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Trending Now Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.