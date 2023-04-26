JUNEAU — To help brighten meal times and keep food from staining clothing, Lillian Kikkert created a line of what she calls, “Dignity Clothing Protectors.”
Kikkert, 17, of Juneau decided to follow in the footsteps of her father and brothers and join the scouting program, which brought the teen to her Eagle Scout project.
“I joined scouting to learn about outdoor skills and leadership skills that scouting teaches,” she said. “I have grown up around the scouting program with my brothers and dad, who were also Eagle Scouts. To become an Eagle Scout was one of my dreams.”
She designed her project specifically for the residents of the Clearview Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
“Lillian Kikkert worked with a wonderful team to sew several clothing protectors for the residents of Clearview to use for her Eagle Scout project,” said Clearview’s Life Enrichment Director Amanda Stein. “We greatly appreciate Lillian and her team’s efforts in this generous project.”
The clothing protectors were made to be something comfortable and colorful to wear, Kikkert said.
“These protectors are for the residents to wear during meal times to keep their clothes clean,” Kikkert said. “The protectors also save time for the aides who don’t have to change the resident’s article of clothing.”
Kikkert said she wanted her Eagle Scout project to be one that could be used by Clearview.
“My first thought was to create blankets for the Clearview residents, but when I began thinking about it, I thought many of the residents would have blankets already and wouldn’t need additional ones,” Kikkert said. “So I came up with the clothing protectors.”
The teenager said she brought the idea to her parents, who both thought it to be a clever idea.
Kikkert called Clearview Administrator Ed Somers, who agreed to the project and Kikkert soon started working on it.
“I had a group of 13 people helping me with the special project,” Kikkert said. “It was a lot of fun to give something back to the community.”
She said nearly 160 hours were spent on the unique project.
Clearview had originally asked for a total of 80 protectors of two different styles: a shield style and a lap style. They requested 40 of each style.
“There was 47 of the shield style clothing protectors and 45 of the lap style that was created,” she said. “The satisfaction I received from working on this project was feeling good knowing Clearview has new clothing protectors their residents are able to use and enjoy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.