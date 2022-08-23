School year ushers in new superintendent

With the school year in Watertown fast approaching, a new superintendent will be at the helm.
Jarred Burke began his tenure July 1 with WUSD. He filled the vacancy created by Cassandra Schug, who served the district for 11 years and left June 30 for a position in Illinois.
Burke comes to the district on the heels of a study completed by retired Oconomowoc School District Superintendent Patricia Neudecker, who now works with the Hazard, Young, Attea Associates consultants of Schaumburg, Illinois.
Neudecker said four consistent themes emerged as urgent challenges for WUSD.
She said needs exist for increasing student performance, strong fiscal forecasting and management, board development and to partner with community organizations for the future benefit of Watertown.
With his vast and varied experience, Burke is up to handling the tasks before him.
“When I applied here, I knew some of the challenges facing the district,” he said. “My skills are a good match for this district.”
Burke recently spent the last seven years as the district administrator for the Richland School District, which serves approximately 1,400 students. Before this, he served as the director of curriculum and instruction in the Mount Horeb Area School District, and elementary and middle school principal in the Southwestern School District. As a teacher, he taught elementary and middle school age students. He has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College of Madison, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Marian College of Fond Du Lac, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle education from University of Minnesota-Winona.
“I am always looking for ways to help systems improve the student experience and learning for students,” Burke said. “In his research, John Hattie (a professor of education and director of the Melbourne Education Research Institute at the University of Melbourne, Australia) identified the following qualities teachers much have which impact student learning the most (numbered in order of their importance): (1) Are passionate about helping their students learn; (2) Monitor their impact on students’ learning and adjust their approaches accordingly; (3) Are clear about what they want their students to learn; (4) Forge strong relationships with their students; (5) Adopt evidence-based teaching strategies; and (6) actively seek to improve their own teaching.
“Hattie’s work also shares that the single most effective strategy comes when teachers develop collective efficacy around their practice,” Burke said. “Collective teacher efficacy is the belief that a teacher can make a difference. It isn’t just positive thinking. It is more than that. It’s a group mindset that consists of teachers, administrators, parents and students believe the teacher has the ability to make a difference.”
He said his team will be working to achieve a culture of learning where every students succeeds, and for that, they will need the help of the parents, students and the community.
When asked if he along with the school board, administration and staff will create a plan that clearly defines expectations for improvement, Burke said WUSD went through a process last year of creating a strategic plan, which includes rigorous benchmarks for success for the students to learn. He said the 2021-24 WUSD Strategic Plan objectives are the following:
• Increase the WUSD’s Wisconsin State Report Card Rating;
• Focus on student literacy scores;
• Focus on student learning growth scores;
• Create a rolling, three-year financial project that supports learning;
• Be a destination district for families and employees by increasing: parent satisfaction and employee engagement;
• Growing eCampus Charter Academy enrollment; and,
• Engaging new-to district students.
“These priorities will not change. However, I will be working with staff and others to continually develop interim measures and goals to carry us on this journey,” Burke said. “Ensuring our successes will mean that everyone — the board, administration, staff, families, students, businesses, city and our community — will need to play a role, and I already know these groups are invested in the success of our schools.”
When asked how he will handle declining enrollment coupled with the being in the final year of the current operational referendum, Burke said the reality in Wisconsin is that schools have not been fiscally supported to a level that keeps districts like WUSD from needing to ask local communities to support programming through referendums.
“Unless state funding increases, and the revenue limit for schools is raised by the state, unfortunately, districts will need to continually go to their taxpayers to support their schools,” Burke said.
Burke said the staff he met are excited for the start of the school year.
“I can also say that everyone has been gracious and welcoming, and that I am very appreciative of that,” Burke said. “These are good indicators that staff morale is in a great spot to start the year. My goal will be to continue to work towards increasing staff and student morale and parent satisfaction. One main goal will be to work towards a place where everyone is treated respectfully and people are welcomed into our community for learners.”
