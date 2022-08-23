School year ushers in new superintendent
Jarred Burke is the new superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District.

With the school year in Watertown fast approaching, a new superintendent will be at the helm.

Jarred Burke began his tenure July 1 with WUSD. He filled the vacancy created by Cassandra Schug, who served the district for 11 years and left June 30 for a position in Illinois.

