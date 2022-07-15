JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt has come out with strong accusations against his opponent for sheriff in the August Republican primary, Mark Colker, claiming that public records he has obtained prove Colker is unfit to assume the mantle of head law enforcement officer in the county.
Schmidt alleges that, in his role as a law enforcement officer, Colker used excessive force while questioning a juvenile and later tried to cover up the matter.
“I have made mistakes, as everyone has. We are all human,” Schmidt said in a statement on his Facebook site in recent days. “The difference between me and my opponent is that I take ownership of my mistakes and I learn from them. I do not try to hide them or lie about them.”
Schmidt said it is his belief that Colker has lied to the public during his campaign, among other transgressions. Schmidt said Colker does not meet the core values of the sheriff’s office, or of Dodge County, in general.
Colker responded to Schmidt’s claims in a related article in today’s Daily Times.
“The core values of the sheriff’s office, as defined by our employees, includes integrity, accountability, teamwork, leadership and service,” Schmidt said. “Our office believes that these values are the key to creating and maintaining a healthy and ethical culture. Unfortunately for my opponent, he is not qualified to join our team.”
Schmidt disclosed information he received as a result of an open records request with the City of Waupun and other governmental entities.
“Some of this information needed to be released by court order,” Schmidt said. “It was ordered that this information could not be hidden, as requested by my opponent, and the information is subject to the open records laws of Wisconsin, requiring release.”
Schmidt said he believes Colker is not qualified to be sheriff, in part, because he applied for the position of Dodge County sheriff’s deputy and was rejected in the hiring process for refusing to provide access to employment history.
“Contrary to his statements to the public, information about his employment at the Waupun Police Department was not received by the sheriff’s office at the time of application due to his denial to provide a release for the information to be released,” Schmidt said. “Any information obtained, was obtained by me, personally, through open record requests after he was rejected in the hiring process.”
Schmidt said Colker was found to have used excessive force on a juvenile who was in custody.
“(He pulled) him by the back of the shirt, causing him to not be able to breath, banging his head off the wall, forcing him against the wall to intimidate him, and throwing him into the interview room when he was done roughing him up, all while the juvenile was being taken to use the bathroom during an in-custody interview,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said documents indicated that Colker was found to have lied in the subsequent internal investigation and coerced another employee into lying to cover up the excessive use of force.
“He was fired from the Waupun Police Department,” Schmidt said, citing a termination letter from the chief of police of Waupun.
“After being fired, he grieved the termination on a technicality and the City of Waupun paid him $7,000 to leave,” Schmidt said. “This also was accompanied by a non-disclosure agreement to attempt to hide his misconduct in office. It wasn’t until a judge ruled this agreement was unlawful that it, and documentation, was released.”
Schmidt presented proof that a $30,000 settlement was offered to Colker’s victim with the cost borne by City of Waupun taxpayers.
“My opponent has repeatedly lied to the public during this campaign denying being terminated from employment,” Schmidt said. “This has been done directly, and indirectly, through lies of omission by excluding the Waupun Police Department from his resume on numerous occasions. He also led the community to believe that all information was released, when in reality, it took a court order to have it released.”
Schmidt went on to address Colker’s acceptance of unemployment compensation from the City of Waupun as a result of the settlement agreement and his inclusion, as a current employee with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on the Brady-Giglio list at the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
“This list is made up of law enforcement officers whose credibility can be called into question in court as a result of their prior actions,” Schmidt said, adding Colker subsequently tried to mislead the public into believing this did not happen.
The primary election for sheriff will be Aug. 9 and the general election is set for Nov. 8. There is no Democrat on the ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.