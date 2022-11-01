A conditional use permit was approved in recent days by Jefferson County officials, allowing Dianne Owens to move forward with her dream of opening her castle home in the countryside of Farmington to the public.
FARMINGTON—It took about two years, but Dianne Owens and her husband Paul Elliot have finally realized their dream of being able to open up Wisteria Castle on Saucer Drive in Farmington as a hospitality business.
This had Dianne ecstatic Monday after the pair was able to complete work on the 10,500-foot structure following the Oct. 19 granting of a conditional use permit.
Owens and Elliot have been embroiled in a disagreement with some neighbors and the county for the past two years over whether or not they should be allowed, under county zoning, to operate the commercial facility at N7040 Saucer Drive.
They will now be able to host weddings, receptions and business meetings.
“It’s been a long struggle, but it will be good going forward,” Owens said as she sat in her cathedral-ceilinged living room, adorned with decor one would associate with medieval times in Europe. “It took us two years to get through county zoning and I just want to tell people not to give up hope on things like this. People say they would drive past our house when it was being built and now it’s finally finished, and it makes me smile.”
In October of 2021, despite comments from residents of the immediate rural area around the castle who were opposed to its rezoning from “A3 Agricultural and Rural Residential” to “A2 Agricultural and Rural Business,” Jefferson County Board supervisors approved the classification change for the property.
An August decision by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee that led to approval of the conditional use permit with conditions, including that Owens and Elliot not be granted their request to create a banquet hall, conference center and banquet facility in a pre-1970 barn on the property. They also can hold a maximum of four events after 6 p.m. per week and cannot hold events outside, among other limitations.
The 11,000-square-foot castle home was the brainchild of southeastern Wisconsin oral surgeon Dale Roznik, who also taught anatomy at Marquette University. Roznik began constructing the home with his wife, Terri, in 2008, but the project came to a halt in 2011 when Dale died at the age of 57.
The house, at one point, was assessed at $986,000 by the town of Farmington, but went into foreclosure. Owens and Elliott bought it in July of 2020 for less than $500,000.
They applied for a Jefferson County zoning permit on Oct. 18, 2020.
“We’re just bursting with pride—and exhaustion,” Owens said as she showed off the new 2,500 square foot dining hall, complete with tables and benches that were handmade by Elliot. “Now we just want to share our home with everyone.”
