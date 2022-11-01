FARMINGTON—It took about two years, but Dianne Owens and her husband Paul Elliot have finally realized their dream of being able to open up Wisteria Castle on Saucer Drive in Farmington as a hospitality business.

This had Dianne ecstatic Monday after the pair was able to complete work on the 10,500-foot structure following the Oct. 19 granting of a conditional use permit.

