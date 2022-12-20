SULLIVAN — Santa might be cold on Christmas Eve, but he’ll avoid a blizzard with white-out conditions forecast for Thursday evening into Friday night.
According to the National Weather Service at Sullivan, light snow is expected tonight, but this could escalate into a full-blown blizzard with the whiteout conditions by later Thursday.
"We will have very strong northwest winds that will cause significant blowing and drifting of dry, fluffy snow, with blizzard conditions and white outs certainly possible," said NWS Meteorologist J.J. Wood.
Snow amounts could be significant — perhaps around six inches — but it will be the blowing and drifting caused by winds as high as 50 mph. that are expected to cause hazardous conditions on roadways throughout southeastern Wisconsin, Wood said.
The drifting could continue Saturday, but is expected to diminish from what it is likely to be Thursday night and Friday, Wood said.
When the storm has moved through on Saturday, forecasters expect temperatures will plummet. Christmas Day temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees, without any snow.
"The snowfall amounts across the region are hard to predict and will vary by location,” Wood said. “In general, they will be about six inches. The main concern will be blowing and drifting of snow."
With an end-of-week forecast that includes the blizzard-like conditions and severely cold temperatures, Chicago-based FEMA urged everyone to prepare now.
"If necessary, alter travel plans, remain indoors and follow the instructions of local and state officials to stay safe," FEMA officials said in a press release. "Anytime you plan travel, monitor local radio and TV stations for updated risk and emergency information. If you haven’t already, sign up for your community’s warning system.”
The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
Travelers should take precautions to get to their destination safely, including bringing a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, food and water. Travelers trapped in a car should stay inside and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, according to FEMA.
Non-travelers should fully charge electronics in case of power outages, and gather supplies like medications and pet food.
"Check on neighbors or friends,” the press release reads. “Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold."
