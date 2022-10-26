Brent Ruehlow

JEFFERSON — After interviewing candidates from inside and outside Wisconsin, Jefferson County found what it was looking for in a new human services director in its own offices — in current Deputy Director Brent Ruehlow.

Ruehlow succeeds longtime Director Kathi Cauley, who retires from the county's largest department in January of 2023, after serving more than three decades.

