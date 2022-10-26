JEFFERSON — After interviewing candidates from inside and outside Wisconsin, Jefferson County found what it was looking for in a new human services director in its own offices — in current Deputy Director Brent Ruehlow.
Ruehlow succeeds longtime Director Kathi Cauley, who retires from the county's largest department in January of 2023, after serving more than three decades.
Ruehlow has a master's degree in social work and more than 25 years of experience.
Human services helps Jefferson County residents with its aging and disability resource center; child and family support services; economic support; suicide prevention; treatment for mental health, alcohol and other drug dependencies and mental health issues.
Ruehlow was introduced Tuesday evening to the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors at the close of the panel's 2023 public budget hearing as part of Administrator Ben Wehmeier's list of appointments.
Ruehlow, who has been with the human services department since September of 1998, told supervisors that he was honored to be chosen to lead the department.
"It's an honor to carry on the rich tradition that human services has established here," he said. "Our main goal is to serve our consumers, taxpayers and stake holders in the best way we can, and it's my honor and privilege to do that moving forward."
Ruehlow said the department operates at "a high, high level" and this has been due to the leadership of Cauley.
"It's an honor to follow Kathi," he said. "She has been a mentor to me and a North Star to hundreds of current and hundreds of past employees at Jefferson County Human Services. So I want to thank her for all she's done and I look forward to serving you and all the staff at human services for many years to come."
Cauley chimed in on the appointment Wednesday, calling Ruehlow a proven and established leader.
"In serving as our deputy director, Brent has co-chaired the Wisconsin County Human Services Association Child and Family Policy Advisory Committee," she said. "He is recognized across the state as a leader and expert in the field. He has worked as a social worker in child welfare and residential treatment, and he has been a trainer at the state and national level. He also has the character and self-awareness to press on with the mission-oriented work we do here, so we will be in the best of hands."
