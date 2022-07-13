Rubicon woman named fairest of the fair

BEAVER DAM — A young Dodge County woman who some day would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Monday.
Leah Weninger, the daughter of Ken and Mary Weninger of Rubicon, was crowned the fairest at the Dodge County Fair media event held in Beaver Dam.
The Dodge County Fair is set for Aug. 17-21 at the fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam.
Weninger is a graduate of Fox Valley Technical College and is the Washington County Ag Ambassador. While growing up, she was active in 4-H and FFA.
In her spare time, she enjoys making social media content about her life as a dairy farmer. She loves to educate consumers on how she, along with other farmers, care for the land and the animals.
When asked how she would describe the Dodge County Fair, she said it is a big community event.
“I hope to fulfill everyone’s dreams,” she told those at the press gathering.
There were six contestants competing for the crown. The other candidates were Michelle Stangler of Watertown, Natalie Siedschlag of Watertown, Morgan Kjornes of Juneau, Kelley Braun of Beaver Dam and Jaime Anderson of Burnett.
Alexis Luedtke, the 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair gave her farewell speech.
The 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair Jackie Rosenbush of Washburn also was in attendance. Rosenbush is the 56th state fairest of the fair.
This is the second year the fair board announced the fairest of the fair in July. In the past, the person crowned was announced the first night of the fair. But the fair directors decided to have the fairest announced prior to the start of the fair so she can participate in events the first day. Her duties include handing out ribbons, talking to fairgoers and introducing main stage entertainment.
Doug Ninmann, president of the Dodge County Fair Association, provided a rundown of this year’s event.
Cost to attend the fair will remain the same as in previous years, Ninmann said. Season tickets, available until Aug. 17, are $27. After the fair opens, season tickets are $35. Season tickets are available at several Dodge County banks in Watertown, Juneau, Beaver Dam, Reeseville, Columbus, Horicon, Neosho, Fall River, Mayville, Fox Lake, Horicon and Hustisford.
Daily gate tickets are $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children under the age of 9 are free. Exhibitor tickets are $25.
Fair entertainment will begin Aug. 17 with the Badger State Truck Pull at 7 p.m.
The youth meat animal sale will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Farm Progress Arena.
Clay Walker will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday on the main stage.
On Friday, the fair activities begin with the junior britches showmanship at 11 a.m., followed by a kiddy tractor pull at 11:30 a.m. Russell Dickerson will perform on the main stage at 8 p.m.
The draft horse pull begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with a tractor pull starting at 1 p.m. and small animal auction set for 4 p.m. Smash Mouth will perform at 8 p.m.
Sunday’s activities include a four-wheel truck pull at 9 a.m., little britches showmanship at 1:30 pm. with two rounds of demolition derbies at 1 and 6 p.m.
A&P Carnival will be on the grounds for the rides with a variety of ride specials throughout the four days. There will be many vendors on the grounds with food, refreshments and other items for sale.
Ninmann pointed out the numerous improvements made to the grounds in the past year. With grant money from the state, all the barn roofs on the buildings at the fair have been repaired, he said. The grandstand and the junior dairy barn have been painted and a new space manager office has been set up.
With allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act, the fair received $60,000 for a pavilion and picnic shelter at the fairgrounds. It was one of three funding requests sought by the Dodge County Fair Association.
The request was for two 20- by 40-feet shelters for inclement weather conditions. The association also sought funding of $490,000 for a commercial building and $81,700 for an additional shelter.
Ninmann said the builders assured the shelter would be constructed by the time the fair begins.
A gazebo structure over a concrete slab near the vendors’ tent will be by 12 bands that will perform Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m.
The fairgrounds lost 11 trees to the emerald ash borer, but new trees are being planted, Ninmann said. Several new donated picnic tables will be placed around the grounds.
