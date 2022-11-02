LAKE MILLS—Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills have announced the Rotary Students for Novemeber.
Lily Haar is the daughter of Joel and Erika Haar. She has two younger siblings, Juliette and Thomas.
LAKE MILLS—Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills have announced the Rotary Students for Novemeber.
Lily Haar is the daughter of Joel and Erika Haar. She has two younger siblings, Juliette and Thomas.
During her time at Lakeside, Haar has been a part of A Cappella Choir, a member of the National Honor Society, and cross country.
In her free time, Haar loves spending time with her family and friends, enjoying time outside whenever she can, playing the piano and exercising.
After high school, Haar plans to attend a four-year college (most likely in a warmer climate!), and plans to major in Spanish with the hopes of studying abroad for a portion of her college education. She is honored to be selected as a Lake Mills Student Rotarian for the month to learn more about Rotary and its positive impact and involvement in the community
Emma Schultz is the daughter of Pastor Don Schultz and Jennifer Schultz. She has two younger siblings, Ryan who is a sophomore at Lakeside and Natalie, an eighth grader at St. Paul elementary.
During her time at Lakeside, Shultz has been a part of volleyball, softball, piano and band. She has participated in Teens for Christ service projects, National Honor Society activities, an Operation Go mission trip, and travels with the A Cappella Choir. She has helped out with various activities such as volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, New Friends afternoons and Lakeside’s annual Grand Event fundraiser.
In her free time, she works at Timber Creek, reads for fun, plays piano, and lifts at Rock Lake Fitness. Shultz is a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church and helps out there when opportunities arise.
After graduation, she plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to study nuclear medicine technology. Shultz is grateful for the opportunity from the Rotary to learn more about this wonderful community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.