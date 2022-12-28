TOWN OF WATERTOWN—It turned into a difficult Christmas at Rosy-Lane Holsteins LLC Sunday when fire tore through one of the prominent Jefferson County dairy’s barns.
Jordan Matthews, an owner of the business at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown, called the blaze “a devastating thing” that had him and others in positions of leadership helping workers cope with losses and mental anguish Tuesday.
No people were injured in the blaze, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
Matthews declined to offer details on the fire, but said it touched many lives within the business that is also owned by Tim Strobel, and Lloyd and Daphne Holterman.
Matthews did not say whether any animals were lost, but the farm owns hundreds of dairy cattle.
“This will impact us for a long time,” Matthews said. “There were a lot of people there at the time of the event who wish that they weren’t.”
Responding crews could already see a glow from the fire as they approached, said Watertown Fire Department deputy chief Anthony Rauterberg.
A 120-foot-by-60-foot metal barn was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived, Rauterberg said.
“Firefighters used multiple attack hose lines and provided a defensive attack while protecting nearby buildings from catching on fire, as well,” Rauterberg said.
Fire fighters used about 28,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
“All staff were accounted for and no injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire,” Rauterberg said.
Damage estimates were not known as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Lake Mills Fire and EMS departments also responded to the fire. Personnel from the Johnson Creek, Waterloo, Jefferson, Lebanon, Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments responded. The Ashippun and Ixonia Fire Departments, Juneau EMS and Sullivan, Columbus and Cambridge Fire Departments, and Western Lakes Rehab Unit responded. Western Lakes EMS and Hustisford Fire Department provided coverage at the station during the incident, authorities said.
Firefighters had left the scene by 3 a.m. Monday, Rauterberg said.
