Lieutenant Gov. Sara Rodriguez met Monday morning with representatives from Watertown Family Connections and Creative Community Living Services Inc. to learn more about the functions of each.

Rodriguez first spoke with Watertown Family Connections Executive Director Stephanie Curtis, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland and others at the Watertown Public Library, new home of the WFC. Rodriguez then met with representatives of CCLS in their new facility, the former Chase Bank building, 500 E. Main St.

