Water lovers of all ages are invited to join Jefferson County’s Land and Water Conservation Department on a search for aquatic invasive species Aug. 20 at Rock River Landing Park in Jefferson.
This hands-on effort, known as Snapshot Day, relies on participants to monitor streams, lakes, and wetlands at designated sites across the state, for signs of non-native plants and animals that pose risks to Wisconsin waterways and wildlife.
Coordinated in partnership by UW-Madison Division of Extension, River Alliance of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Snapshot Day is entering its ninth year. Information collected will be provided to the DNR to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts. Volunteers are key to the success of the event.
“More and more people want to know how they can help protect the local lakes, rivers and streams they love. Snapshot Day makes taking action a fun, efficient and community-building event,” said Natalie Dutack, former AIS watershed groups manager at River Alliance of Wisconsin. “We’ve seen nature lovers, paddlers and anglers take part. We’ve also had families, troops of Scouts and retirees come out. Everyone enjoys the hands-on opportunity to learn more about the waters near them, and by providing a venue and some training we can help them become stewards of their waters.”
Following a brief training, volunteers will be asked to look for invasive species in their communities. Data collected will give resource managers a “snapshot” of species distribution in the basin and help with the development of future invasive species management plans.
At some sites, friendly waters will allow volunteers to wade in to get a better look, while volunteers will be asked to look from the safety of the shore with binoculars and rakes at other sites.
