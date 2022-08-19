Watertown Riverfest awarded over $15,000 in prizes at the annual raffle drawing and the conclusion of the festival Sunday evening.
Posting the winners after the names are announced at the festival Sunday evening takes some time for city officials. Some winners didn’t give an address, others failed to include phone numbers, etc. and as a result getting the correct names, addresses and phone numbers does take time.
Prize winners should receive their checks from the clerk’s office at the municipal building not later than this week.
Following is a list of the prize winners.
$5,000 Grand Prize winner — Greg Pietrowiak, Watertown.
$500 winners — Andy Tessman, Kelly Zook, Teresa Gerloff, Richard Wicker, all of Watertown; Paula Holmes, Oconomowoc; Andre Caratachea, Sandi Nehls, Aimee Marshall, Karen Bowers, Betty Lillge, all of Watertown; Ann’s Farmington Inn, Helenville; Bob Martin, Eastman; Lori Goetz, Johnson Creek; Dave Funk, Watertown and Barb Tessmann of Oconomowoc.
$100 winners — P. Wolfrard; Bob Kleinsteiber, Lake Mills; Sandy Paswaters, Watertown; Ravyn Gross; Ryan Radloff, Waterloo; Lori Lafler; Ann’s Farmington Inn, Helenville; Margaret Krueger, Sana Ana, Calif.; Barbara Weiss, Jeni Stratman, Jeanne Pagel and Kari Kaufmann, Watertown; Amber Jenkins, Johnson Creek; Raymond Lohmeyer; Kevin Guetzlaff, Lana Peterson, Betty or Ralph Hassel, all of Watertown; Sharon Revolinski; Betty Rose of Watertown; and Mary Heinecke.
$50 winners — Andres Gonzalez, Jon Bartz, Lorna Maas, Timothy Haversack, Javier Sausedo, Bill Yuker, Jerilyn Fredrick, Lois Piskula and Scott Lange of Watertown; Jim Seago of Juneau.
In addition, a number of people who sold winning tickets received 10% of the winner’s prize. Those who sold winning tickets and were entitled to the 10 % figure were:
$50 award — Emergency Starting and Towing, Jim Arndt, Patti Braasch, Run Inn Erins, Sid Semon and Zwieg’s Grill, all of Watertown.
$10 award — Amanda Blanke, Hair Designers, Zick’s, Sid Semon, John Wanke, Sid Semon, Claire Peterson and Jim Arndt, all of Watertown; and Ann’s Farmington Inn. of Helenville.
$5 award — John Wanke, Jim Arndt, Judy Kluetzman, Louis Hady and Tipsy Goose, all of Watertown.
All totaled over $15,000 in prizes were awarded in the annual Riverfest raffle. The total number of tickets sold for the raffle will be announced in the coming days but this year’s was a success, according to Tom Schultz, Riverfest organizer.
The raffle is a huge part of the success of the festival, and organizers expressed appreciation to all those who purchased tickets as a way to support the festival.
